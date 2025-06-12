Mamdani takes lead in New York City mayoral poll

Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist assemblyman, has taken a slim lead in polling ahead of the Democrats' primary election for New York City mayor. Andrew Cuomo, who seemed only weeks ago to be a shoo-in, has a fight on his uniquely busy hands.

The poll of 573 likely Democratic voters was conducted between June 6 and June 7 — after nine candidates faced off in the first televised debate. The following day, June 5, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Mamdani, lending political star power to his campaign. … The survey showed the race continuing to narrow to a two-person contest between the youngest and oldest candidates in the field. But it didn't offer respondents the chance to rank up to five candidates in order of preference, as they will be able to do on primary day.

Apropos of nothing, the New York Times today abandoned a pledge it made last year to issue "no more local endorsements" in political races. The paper's "panel" endorses Brad Lander, an establishment technocrat more to their liking than the progressive from Astoria.

Mr. Lander was also cited as best on education, the economy and leadership. Those who favored him cited his experience in city government and his ability to work with others — but, truth be told, he also benefited from lacking the heavy baggage of Mr. Cuomo and the democratic socialist image of Mr. Mamdani. Danny Meyer, the restaurateur, spoke for others in our group when he said of Mr. Lander, "He understands the complexity of how the city works, what our city government does and what it can and cannot do."

Baggage, image, optics: all the things that really matter. Lander trails in the low teens and his best shot is to be everyone's second pick. Though the "panelists" overwhelmingly preferred him, the Times' write-up was produced by its own editors and the text often uses Lander as a stalking horse for Cuomo—a disgraced sex pest perhaps more to their liking. Just read how the Times compares the leading candidates on what it ranks as the top issue, "public safety." There's no real question at all about who the editorial voice favors here, is there?

Cuomo has said he will run as an independent irrespective of whether Democrats choose him as their candidate. In New York, this is a genuine threat; party insiders have in other races taken the party apparatus and finances with them to run as independents after losing primary elections.