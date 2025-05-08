White smoke! American Robert Prevost chosen as Pope, takes name Leo XIV

Update: it's Robert Prevost, not among those given strong odds by pundits or bettors, though the New York Times had an eye on him. Prevost is the first American pope, described as a middle-of-the-road reformer, and will take the papal name Leo XIV.

Those gathered in St Peter's Square erupted in cheers after white smoke billowed from the chimney installed at the Vatican, signifying the election of a new pope. He has yet to appear on the balcony.

A senior cardinal will soon confirm the decision with the words "Habemus Papam" – Latin for "we have a Pope" – and introduce the new pontiff by his chosen papal name

The two-day conclave is brief by historical standards but not by recent ones: predecessors Francis, Benedict and John Paul I were just as fast, and John Paul II's was 3 days. The longest papal conclave in history was the 1268–1271 election, lasting two years and eight months, from which Teobaldo Visconti ultimately emerged as Pope Gregory X.