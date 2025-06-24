Mamdani overwhelms Cuomo in NYC primary

Zohran Mamdani, the 33-year-old Democratic Socialist from Queens, surged to a convincing win over former governor Andrew Cuomo in New York City's Democratic primary election. 44% of Democrats chose Mamdani as their first pick in the ranked-choice vote, enough to make victory all but certain. Cuomo, who conceded early and called Mamdani to congratulate him, won 36% of first-pick votes. City financial officer Brad Lander trailed at 11%, with Adrienne Adams on 4%.

Cuomo has suggested he may run as an independent in November's mayoral election irrespective of whether Democrats nominated him. But the unexpected margin of Mamdani's victory suggests a more united party than political pundits hoped for.

The former governor's loss marks the "biggest upset in modern NYC history," Trip Yang, a political strategist, told the BBC. "A massive win for Zohran Mamdani that shows that when Donald Trump is President, New York Democrats want to see their leaders fight with enthusiasm and courage, and that's what Zohran showed voters."

Cuomo resigned from the governorship in disgrace after admitting inappropriate conduct with multiple staffers, but was nonetheless the "establishment favorite," as the BBC put it. His cruise to a comeback nomination was capsized by Mamdani's energetic and approachable campaign, which eventually cut into Cuomo's early polling lead. The gap had evaporated by the last week of the race and now appears to have been something of a mirage.

Mamdani's platform includes free public buses, universal childcare, freezing rent in subsidised units, and city-run grocery stores – all paid for by new taxes on the rich. "This is a city where one in four of its people are living in poverty, a city where 500,000 kids go to sleep hungry every night," he told the BBC at a recent event. "And ultimately, it's a city that is in danger of losing that which it makes it so special."



