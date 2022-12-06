Legendary "Hulk" comic book writer Peter David raising money for hospital bills

Peter David, aka PAD, is workhorse of a writer. As a comic book creator, he's best known for scripting long, iconic runs on books like Incredible Hulk, X-Factor, Young Justice, and both Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2099. He's also the co-creator of the TV show Space Cases, and wrote tons of Star Trek novels as well as movie novelizations such as Spider-Man 3 and Batman Forever.

Unfortunately, a legendary status as a comic book and sci-fi creator doesn't mean anything when it comes to your health, let alone your health insurance. And PAD has been struggling lately, with a failed kidney compounded by a series of strokes and a mild heart attack. He's been in the hospital for a while now, and the bills are piling up. A family friend began a GoFundMe campaign for Peter David and his family, which is being overseen by his wife, Kathleen. They're currently trying to raise $80,000 to cover the costs of several surgeries (as well as the lost income from the projects he can no longer work on) — but it sounds like even that might not be enough.

If you're a fan of PAD's work, please consider sending some money their way.