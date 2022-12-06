This website lets you simulate the effects of crater impacts anywhere on Earth

Play a vengeful god (or an indifferent universe, take your pick) and send an asteroid to any spot on the planet you'd like. I targeted my hometown of Boulder, Colorado to receive a 300-foot iron meteorite.

Here's what happened:

3.8 mile-wide crater

An estimated 33,420 people would be vaporized in the crater

The crater is 1,657 ft deep

Your asteroid impacted the ground at 37,304 mph

The impact is equivalent to 2 Gigatons of TNT

More energy was released than a hurricane releases in a day

An impact this size happens on average every 48,000 years

5.3 mile-wide fireball

An estimated 479,300 people would die from the fireball

An estimated 765,168 people would receive 2nd-degree burns

Clothes would catch on fire within 20 miles of the impact

Trees would catch on fire within 43 miles of the impact

240 decibel shock wave

An estimated 58,565 people would die from the shock wave

Anyone within 16 miles would likely receive lung damage

Anyone within 21 miles would likely have ruptured eardrums

Buildings within 36 miles would collapse

Homes within 48 miles would collapse

8,045 mph peak wind speed

An estimated 536,116 people would die from the wind blast

Wind within 11 miles would be faster than storms on Jupiter

Homes within 18 miles would be completely leveled

Within 31 miles, it would feel like being inside an EF5 tornado

Nearly all trees within 52 miles would be knocked down

6.7 magnitude earthquake

An estimated 910 people would die from the earthquake.

The earthquake would be felt 89 miles away

Try it on your hometown.