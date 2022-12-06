This website lets you simulate the effects of crater impacts anywhere on Earth

Play a vengeful god (or an indifferent universe, take your pick) and send an asteroid to any spot on the planet you'd like. I targeted my hometown of Boulder, Colorado to receive a 300-foot iron meteorite.
Here's what happened:
- 3.8 mile-wide crater
- An estimated 33,420 people would be vaporized in the crater
- The crater is 1,657 ft deep
- Your asteroid impacted the ground at 37,304 mph
- The impact is equivalent to 2 Gigatons of TNT
- More energy was released than a hurricane releases in a day
- An impact this size happens on average every 48,000 years
- 5.3 mile-wide fireball
- An estimated 479,300 people would die from the fireball
- An estimated 765,168 people would receive 2nd-degree burns
- Clothes would catch on fire within 20 miles of the impact
- Trees would catch on fire within 43 miles of the impact
- 240 decibel shock wave
- An estimated 58,565 people would die from the shock wave
- Anyone within 16 miles would likely receive lung damage
- Anyone within 21 miles would likely have ruptured eardrums
- Buildings within 36 miles would collapse
- Homes within 48 miles would collapse
- 8,045 mph peak wind speed
- An estimated 536,116 people would die from the wind blast
- Wind within 11 miles would be faster than storms on Jupiter
- Homes within 18 miles would be completely leveled
- Within 31 miles, it would feel like being inside an EF5 tornado
- Nearly all trees within 52 miles would be knocked down
- 6.7 magnitude earthquake
- An estimated 910 people would die from the earthquake.
- The earthquake would be felt 89 miles away
Try it on your hometown.