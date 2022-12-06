Beautiful Noise, a new musical about the life of the living legend Neil Diamond, opened on Broadway on Sunday. After the show, Neil—who, now 81, retired from touring in 2018 following a diagnoses of Parkinson's Disease—stood up in his box seat and stunned the audience with a wonderful performance of "Sweet Caroline." Bravo!
Watch Neil Diamond surprise audiences by singing "Sweet Caroline" at his Broadway show's opening night
