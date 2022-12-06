We're getting a ToeJam and Earl movie whether we like it or not.

Video game movies are a hot commodity in modern Hollywood. For several decades, movie studios have struggled to transfer the magic of video games to the silver screen. Until very recently, almost every single film inspired by a video game has been either unremarkable or laughable. However, Hollywood is finally starting to crack the code to replicate video games' complex genome for cinematic adaptations. Despite protestations around Chris Pratt's performance as the title character, Illumination's Super Mario Brothers movie looks like it has the potential to usher in a tidal wave of video game films.

Consequently, similar to the cinematic universe craze of the early 2010s, countless movie studios are beginning to eye the rights to classic video games in search of the next big cash cow. Since the field is relatively untouched, you'd imagine most studios would opt for the most beloved titles in the medium. However, it looks like we're getting a ToeJam & Earl movie long before a Grand Theft Auto or God of War flick.