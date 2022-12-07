Classified documents found in Trump's storage unit

After the US Justice Department told Trump's lawyers that they believed there were still more classified documents he had taken from the White House, the attorneys were compelled to take another look. Well, guess what. An independent firm Trump's team hired found at least two classified documents inside Trump's storage unit at a West Palm Beach, Florida facility managed by the US General Services Administration. From the New York Times:



The New York Times reported in October that Justice Department officials had told the former president's lawyers that they believed he might have more classified materials that were not returned in response to a subpoena issued in May. The F.B.I. searched Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump's private club and residence in Florida, in August for additional classified documents and other presidential records.

People close to Mr. Trump had said earlier on Wednesday that no classified material had been found during the searches, a claim that was later proved incorrect. The Washington Post first reported on the locating of the two additional documents, as well as the searches of the properties.

The discovery of the documents at the storage unit, maintained by the federal General Services Administration, came during a series of wider searches that were completed around Thanksgiving and conducted at Mr. Trump's golf club in Bedminster, N.J.; at Trump Tower in New York; and in a storage closet at Mar-a-Lago, according to two people familiar with the events.