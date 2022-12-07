Kanye tells Jewish people: "Forgive Hitler today. Let it go, and stop trying to force it on other people."

Kanye West wore his creepy new headsock on Proud Boys' founder Gavin McInnis's podcast to deliver more of his Hitler, good / Jews, bad philosophizing. This time, Ye demanded that Jewish people forgive the man who committed genocide against 6 million of their ancestors.

"Jewish people can't tell me who I can love and who I can't love," he told McInnis. "You can't say, you can't force your pain on everyone else. Jewish people: forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go, and stop trying to force it on other people. Good night."

And good night to Kanye's career and legacy, too.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago dinner guest, Ye:



"Jewish people, forgive Hitler today. Let it go. Let it go. Stop trying to force it on other people." pic.twitter.com/kmZQ9j0KzR — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) December 6, 2022

Thumbnail image: Ovidiu Hrubaru / Shutterstock.com