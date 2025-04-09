Kristi Noem discovers antisemitism exists, but only in immigrant Twitter feeds

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has announced a bold new strategy to combat antisemitism: checking people's Twitter feeds, reports NPR. But according to the puppy-slayer, antisemitism only counts when it comes with a foreign accent.

The policy specifically targets immigrants applying for permanent residence and those pesky foreign students who dare express opinions about Gaza. Meanwhile, mouth-frothing antisemitic members of Congress and assorted GOP darlings like Kanye West, Candace Owens, and Nick Fuentes not only get a free pass, they get courted by the MAGA power elite.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin declared "no room in the United States for terrorist sympathizers." Fascinating position from an administration that keeps finding plenty of room for dinner dates with white nationalists.

Let's be crystal clear: antisemitism is reprehensible, full stop. But this selective outrage from the MAGA crowd rings hollow when they're still retweeting Candace Owens' greatest hits.

In the twisted logic of 2025, criticizing Israeli government policy gets your visa revoked, while dining with Holocaust deniers gets you a speaking slot at CPAC.

Previously:

• Kristi Noem cancels tour for her lie-filled memoir (video)