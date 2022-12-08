Gentleman tries to drive across flooded street, ends up floating away instead (video)

Heavy rains near Nashville, Tennessee have caused severe flooding that has threatened homes and closed roads, but that didn't stop one gentleman from trying to cross deep floodwaters in his van (see video below). To be fair, he did give it some thought, parking his two front wheels into the rushing pop-up river for about 45 seconds before testing out the vehicle's floating ability. And yep, his van proved to be buoyant as the floodwaters took it away, and backwards for good measure.

@NashSevereWx #tSpotter I guess this is where the "turn around, don't drown" phrase comes from? Taken in Spring Hill. pic.twitter.com/JYDApxvh06 — Ryan Carter (@NashvilleRyan) December 7, 2022

