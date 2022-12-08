Site points you to "random awesomeness"

Rusty Blazenhoff
screengrab: Sharkle.com

Click on "Show Me Something Awesome" on Sharkle.com and you'll be directed to another site of "random awesomeness." Remember StumbleUpon? This is described as its "alternative to find cool things." I clicked a few times and got to play with a digital hot air balloon, some "trippy polygons," and, well, go discover what else for yourself. [via Everlasting Blort]