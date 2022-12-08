The A-Frame e-bike by Bird is a commuter's dream, and it comes with free shipping

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Commuting is kind of the pits. There's no good way to sit in traffic or on an unsafe bus (and helicopters are out of the option, even if you're filthy rich.) If only there were a way to get there faster without having to sacrifice any of the speed. Oh, wait. There is. It's a bike, but it's not the same kind of bike you used to ride around your neighborhood.

We're talking about e-bikes, of course! They're chic, zippy, and a whole lot of fun. Not only do they offer a sustainable way to commute, but they can feel a whole lot more invigorating than your leg-powered two-wheeler. And if you're looking for a highly rated option, consider the BirdBike A-Frame. It's probably one of the coolest e-bikes you could possibly treat yourself or your lucky loved ones to. It would normally set you back $2,299, but you can purchase it right now for $899 with free shipping included!

This bike was designed by combining some of the best features found in mountain bikes, commuter bikes, and electric-powered bikes. For example, you'll find an embedded dash display, a high-performance carbon drive train, and an anti-theft alarm to protect your investment. In addition, they were built by Bird, the same company that popularized electric scooters, so the technology is really top-of-the-line.

It's not a slow, steep crawl to work, either. This bike boasts a 36V/12.8Ah removable battery and a powerful 500 W motor. Basically, that means that it gets you where you need to go with no problem. It also has a 50-mile range and 20PMH top speed. All of this and more is why it received a stunning 4.9 out of 5 on Trustpilot. T3 comments, "The build quality, price, and riding experience are all spot on. It sure does look an awful lot like a VanMoof, but it's cheaper."

If you're looking for a faster yet sustainable way to get from point A to point B, consider the BirdBike A-Frame, which is on sale for $899.

