Astounding bicycle ride across the streets and surfaces of San Francisco (video)

Scottish athlete Danny MacAskill is one of the greatest professional street trials/mountain bike riders in the world. The video above is his first major mountain bike street trial video in over a decade. The "street trial" style lies at the intersection of mountain biking, BMX freestyling, extreme technical skill, and insanity. And yes, MacAskill is actually riding across a tennis court net.
