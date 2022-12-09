Astounding bicycle ride across the streets and surfaces of San Francisco (video)

David Pescovitz

Scottish athlete Danny MacAskill is one of the greatest professional street trials/mountain bike riders in the world. The video above is his first major mountain bike street trial video in over a decade. The "street trial" style lies at the intersection of mountain biking, BMX freestyling, extreme technical skill, and insanity. And yes, MacAskill is actually riding across a tennis court net.

image: screenshot/YouTube/Red Bull Bike