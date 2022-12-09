Explore a library of disappearing and extinct sounds at Obsolete Sounds

Obsolete Sounds is described as the "world's biggest collection of disappearing sounds and sounds that have become extinct." This new project from Cities & Memory, a global sound remix community, houses over 150 audio clips that have been "remixed and reimagined to create a brand new form of listening."

Listen to a range of soundscapes, from the gentle ticking of a pocket watch set to soothing music, to a dramatic interpretation of an old elevator's clanging noises. Or simply listen to the sounds on their own. With sounds sourced from over 1,000 artists, Obsolete Sounds hopes to preserve a wide variety of odd and fascinating audio clips that may otherwise go away. Check out the collection for yourself, it's really great.

The collection includes:

– Obsolete home entertainment such as VHS tapes, Walkman cassette players, video games consoles and film projectors

– Vintage military equipment like World War II codebreaking machines, warplanes and air raid sirens – The evocative sounds of old typewriters, Teletype machines and printing presses

– The world of transport – steam trains, vintage racing cars, 100-year-old farm equipment and London Underground C-stock

– Domestic appliances from the past including hand mixers, Bakelite switches, fans, shavers and coffee grinders

– Reflections on the disappearing sounds of the natural world, industrial processes and cultural traditions

(via Neatorama, The Verge)