High-ranking U.S. energy department official accused of stealing passenger luggage from airports

A felony warrant has been issued for Sam Brinton, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Office of Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition for the United States Department of Energy. They are wanted for stealing luggage from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Brinton was placed on leave in September for stealing luggage from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in April.

From Daily Beast:

Court filings in that case claim Brinton said they initially denied taking the suitcase belonging to another person before later contacting airport authorities to say they were "tired and took the suitcase thinking it was theirs." Brinton, 35, has been on leave from their DOE role for at least a month, according to reports.

They were probably tired again this time.