Hilarious Supermarionation puppet parody

Fans of Gerry Anderson's Fireball XL5, Thunderbirds, Captain Scarlet or any of the other Supermarionation puppet shows from 60's British TV will find this send up irresistible.

It's "Superthunderstingcar!" Peter Cook and Dudley Moore spoof the show in their own 1966 series "Not Only…But Also!" with plenty of hokey rocket ships and explosions, dramatic music cues, and hilarious parody dialog.

I'm reminded of the live stage show I saw in London back in the early 90's "Thunderbirds F.A.B –The Next Generation" with similar skewering of the loose-limbed puppet-action, intentional unsync'ed dialog, and over-wrought sound cues.