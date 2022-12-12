Social media's King Unic Delmore takes nerd culture and makes it fashionable

Nerd culture has finally been lovingly enveloped in the broader world of pop culture. Instead of anime t-shirts and comic book merch only being visible at conventions, it's not uncommon to see people rocking One Piece or Chainsaw Man shirts in public. However, even though society has caught up to nerd culture, clothing companies that produce nerdy merch haven't caught up to fashion. For the style-conscious geeks out there, trying to represent your specific fandom can be tricky, as most of the merch available looks like it was designed for five-year-olds. It's extremely rare for a fashion-savvy fan to find merch that compliments their wardrobe instead of detracting from it.

That's where social media fashion influencer King Unic Delmore comes in. King Unic has found the perfect formula for mixing upscale men's fashion with the nerdy worlds of comic books and anime. You can check out some of King Unic's freshest looks in the videos linked above.