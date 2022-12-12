Walking Christmas tree caught on surveillance video slashing tires at meat warehouse

A bipedal Christmas tree was seen on surveillance footage slashing car tires at a meat warehouse in Warzymice, Poland. It's not yet known what the tree has against cars. From Notes from Poland:



After 1 a.m. he cut a hole in the fence, entered the premises, and began to puncture the tires of minibuses and cars, said [Mateusz Watral, spokesperson for the company that owns the warehouse.]

"In my opinion, this was more of a guerilla [action] than a well-prepared operation," he added. "Along the way he lost his 'camouflage', branches were scattered everywhere."