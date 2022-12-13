The green-with-envy story of how Pee-wee Herman got his own Chia Pet

Pee-wee Herman announced today that there's a Chia Pet in his likeness, and gave the funny story of how envy drove him to seek out getting his own. Seems he got an Elvira Chia Pet as a gift last Christmas from his longtime friend and former Groundling classmate, Cassandra Peterson aka Elvira Mistress of the Dark. So, he did what anyone would do and left a long meandering message to the Chia Pet company practically begging for his own. It worked and this Christmas there's a Pee-wee Herman Chia Pet. [via Pee-wee Herman]

I was immediately extremely jealous. As my envy grew, I started looking on the box for a way to contact the company. I broadened my search to the internet and found a phone number! When I phoned, I heard a message that said my call was being routed to someone in the Chia department and then it rang a few times, then gave me the option of leaving a message. Here's the message I left: "Hello. My name is Pee-wee Herman. My friend Elvira just gave me her Chia Pet for Christmas and I'm so jealous that I'm calling to find out who to talk with about how I could get a Pee-wee Chia Pet. It's really me, honest. I know Elvira's real name, Cassandra Peterson, and her manager, Mr M*****. Please let me know who could help me get a Pee-wee Chia Pet. My number is ***-***-****. I'll be waiting by the phone. Thank you."

As soon as I hung up I realized I should have left a different, less crazy message but it was too late. I waited a couple of days, all the while thinking a friend would inevitably be sending me a link to my message being posted on the internet. Instead, 3 days after leaving the message, SOMEONE FROM THE CHIA PET COMPANY CALLED ME! A very nice woman told me, "Pee-wee, you can absolutely have a Chia Pet! In fact, we'd like to work with you on producing a whole line of Pee-wee products if you'd be interested."