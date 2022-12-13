This portable scanner is like the Shazam of color, and it's $59 off now

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

If you've ever needed to determine a color — whether it be to paint your bedroom walls, complete an art piece, or what have you — you know it's easier said than done. There are hundreds of color options out there, which often makes it impossible to determine the shade you actually want.

Enter the Nix Mini 2. Essentially the Shazam of color, this device typically retails for $499. Now, though, you can get it for only $49.99. That's 40% off — no coupons needed!

The Nix Mini 2 scans any object and tells you (through the Nix Digital phone app) precisely what the color is. All you have to do is pair the device to your phone and then hold it to the object you're interested in! With the app, you can instantly get matches to over 100,000 brand name paint colors, including Benjamin Moore and Farrow & Ball. It works on any surface, such as vinyl, leather, and plastic. Since it's small and lightweight, it's easy to bring on the go. Simply put, it's a must-have for anyone interested in design or photography.

This device has gotten raves from experts: "Nix comes precalibrated and doesn't require any work on your end," reported CNET, while Mashable wrote in its review, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Customers, too, have positive reviews. Verified customer Scott S. called it "very accurate and easy to use. The apps and color libraries loaded quickly, and were easily accessible. Would highly recommend." Meanwhile, user John Charles H. explained, "Needed a way to verify paint colors and the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is the way to go. Perfect for finding a matching color for faded paint."

Transform how you approach design and get the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 for only $49.99 now.

