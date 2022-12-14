Make tiny snowplow attachments for Crocs

Rusty Blazenhoff
Image: outsidebrendan / Etsy

Think Crocs aren't all-season shoes? Think again. A bunch of Etsy vendors have 3D-print files ready for you to download and create your own snow-busting shoe attachment. I live in a part of California where there's no snow, and I don't have Crocs or a 3D printer, but if all those factors were different, I'd totally make some for myself. (via Sad and Useless)

@outsidebrendan

Reply to @alexpettine yes. #crocs4life #3dprinting

♬ Sleigh Ride – Leroy Anderson