Think Crocs aren't all-season shoes? Think again. A bunch of Etsy vendors have 3D-print files ready for you to download and create your own snow-busting shoe attachment. I live in a part of California where there's no snow, and I don't have Crocs or a 3D printer, but if all those factors were different, I'd totally make some for myself. (via Sad and Useless)
Make tiny snowplow attachments for Crocs
- Crocs
- Real things that actually exist
- Real things you can actually buy
- shoes
- snow plow
