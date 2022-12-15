Ah, the holiday season. Sweater weather, Yule logs, the constant suspense over whether or not one of your well-meaning relatives is going to get you yet another pair of socks. Although we in the US have a pretty good idea of what any given Christmas looks like, interpretations vary internationally. You likely already knew about Japan's fixation on KFC around Christmastime—but what about the fried caterpillar dinner in South Africa, or going to Christmass mass on roller skates in Caracas? If that tickles your fancy, check out this list of regional Christmas customs that may just make you reconsider your own.
International Christmas traditions
