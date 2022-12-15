The good news: two temperate planets with Earthlike-mass orbit a red dwarf star "only" 15 light years away. The bad news: that close to their star—0.045 AUs—they're tidally locked to it and the very hypothetical goldilocks climate band on the planet's surface suggests life not as we know it, if at all. Be sure to take everything you need to create a tip-top Earthlike ecology, and hope there's a nice spot! Lots of fun science-fictional speculation at Hacker News.
Star 15 light years away has two Earth-like planets
- COMMENTS
- expolanets
- Science
- Space
As his cars burst into flame, Musk still thinks people will trust his brain chips
Not well known for quality control or well-researched decision-making, Elon Musk insists Neuralink is just six months away from embedding a chip in a human brain. A lawsuit against Neuralink and UC Davis brought by the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine alleges the mistreatment of animals who purportedly suffered infections and died due to the… READ THE REST
Spectacular selfie of NASA's Orion spacecraft, the Earth, and the Moon
NASA's Orion spacecraft captured his spectacular selfie from a distance of 268,563 miles from Earth, the farthest a spaceship built for humans has ever gone. The first mission in the Artemis program—which in 2025 (at the soonest) will return humans to the Moon for the first time since 1972—Orion traveled approximately more than 40,000 miles beyond… READ THE REST
Scientists finally discover why some poop floats and other sinks
When you poop, why do some feces float while others sink to the bottom of the toilet bowl? Researchers from the esteemed Mayo Clinic have just published a scientific paper answering this question. Apparently it was long thought that the secret was the amount of fat inside the particular sample. Nope! In the 1970s, scientists… READ THE REST
Increase your productivity with this portable second monitor
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. We've all been down that rabbit hole before. We're working away on something, and an email arrives. Not ones to ignore messages, we immediately open up a new tab to read… READ THE REST
For a limited-time get 20% off this refurbished Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you still have people on your list to buy for? Give the gift of fun with this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook 300e 2nd Gen that's an extra 20% off with code WINTER20. Explore the entire Winter Savings collection for… READ THE REST
For a limited-time get 20% off of this refurbished 6th Gen Apple iPad
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you checked off everyone on your shopping list? Level up your gift-giving this year with this Apple iPad 6th Gen for only $249.99. For only 72 hours (12/13 – 12/15) use coupon code WINTER20 for 20% off… READ THE REST