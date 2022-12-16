Here's how to make vegan sushi

The plant-based food market has come a long way. It wasn't so long ago that finding convenient food options at a restaurant or on a road trip was a challenge. Now the plant-based sector has become so large that even the death merchants that disguise themselves as fast food eateries have vegan options on their menus.

Even food items that don't seem like they'd translate to a vegan style of preparation are available for the strictly plant-based crowd, and the list grows longer every day. Take sushi, for example. In the video linked above, the YouTuber Kimino Mom shows you how to make some delicious-looking vegan sushi. Plus, Kimino Mom, as her name would imply, has her adorable daughter Sutan help out, making the video impossibly cute.