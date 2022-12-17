If you have some extra space in your backyard, why not build a DIY roller coaster? That was this dad's line of thought when he decided that a rollercoaster would be way more exciting for his kids than a swimming pool, so he went ahead and built it. He explains that the handmade aspect of the coaster adds an extra thrill when people go for a ride. The coaster is purposely slow-moving as it goes up the initial hill, so that riders will have to squirm in suspense before zipping throughout the yard. Would you try this coaster? I wouldn't be able to resist!
Awesome dad builds a thrilling rollercaster in his backyard
- COMMENTS
- DIY
- maker
- roller coaster
Look at this awesome peanut butter tumbler that Kongorilla made
Boing Boinger Kongorilla says: A few months ago, I quickly designed and printed a peanut butter tumbler. Since I wasn't sure it would work, I didn't spend much time making it "correctly" (no bearings or anything like that), just a proof-of-concept hack job using materials I had on hand – such as nails, rubber bands,… READ THE REST
8-Bit Trip 2: stop-motion Lego tribute gets a sequel
It's been more than a decade since the original 8-Bit Trip, but Rymdreglage hasn't been sleeping. Hello, finally, we are done with this video, we have been working on it for around 9 years (not full time). We hope you enjoy it. READ THE REST
Battlebot for sale, gently used
William Osman saw a BattleBot from the TV show for sale, so he did what anyone would do: he bought it, fixed it up, and started monkeying around with it. The weird part was that he got a lot of haters weighing in about it! OK, maybe not that surprising, given that it's the internet.… READ THE REST
This Bluetooth speaker makes for a perfect, budget-friendly holiday gift
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, without fail, there are a few outliers on your list of gifts to buy. These may be people you forgot you'd even see over the holidays, the people who… READ THE REST
Here's your chance to score an iPad mini for under $100
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. They say that good things come in small packages. They also say everything old is new again. Looks like we have both these adages wrapped up in this refurbished Apple iPad mini… READ THE REST
For a limited-time get this refurbished Microsoft Surface 3 for 20% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're fresh out of ideas on what to give your friends and family this year, the Microsoft Surface 3 Tablet 10.8" 64GB Windows 10 – Silver (Refurbished) is truly a no-brainer gift. Get… READ THE REST