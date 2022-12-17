Awesome dad builds a thrilling rollercaster in his backyard

If you have some extra space in your backyard, why not build a DIY roller coaster? That was this dad's line of thought when he decided that a rollercoaster would be way more exciting for his kids than a swimming pool, so he went ahead and built it. He explains that the handmade aspect of the coaster adds an extra thrill when people go for a ride. The coaster is purposely slow-moving as it goes up the initial hill, so that riders will have to squirm in suspense before zipping throughout the yard. Would you try this coaster? I wouldn't be able to resist!