"Teach your dog to get you waters, you won't regret it at all they said," says the caption of a TikTok video (below) showing an adorable doggo doing his best to please. So much so that after learning how to fetch water bottles for his human, he decides one — no, two — no, three — no, four bottles of water will make her really happy. Perhaps one more and she'll finally give him his well-deserved tip (as in treat).

Front page thumbnail image: Kira_Yan / shutterstock.com