Free speech foe Elon Musk suspends Washington Post's Taylor Lorenz for asking him for a comment

When Twitter suspended Washington Post journalist Taylor Lorenz last night, she had 340,000 followers and three live tweets. Two of the tweets were links to her other social media accounts one was a request for a comment on a story she is working on with fellow journalist Drew Harwell.

From Lorenz's newsletter:

My colleague Drew Harwell, who has also been suspended, and I have been working on a story involving Musk and were hoping to get comment from him. We attempted to reach him several times through email over the past few days. At 8:30pm EST I tried reaching out for comment on Twitter by posting this:

When I went to log in and see if he had responded to our query, I was suspended. I received zero communication from the company on why I was suspended or what terms I violated.

From Variety: