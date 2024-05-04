Transphobiosa Totalus! Even Musk tires of JK Rowling

Noted transphobe JK Rowling has gone so far, for so long, that even noted transphobe Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk is telling her to take it down a notch.

Once beloved children's author turned outright bigot JK Rowling was banging her drum on Xitter when the social media platform's anti-semitic and transphobic owner Elon Musk told her to try writing something interesting. The situation is entertaining because it piles irony on top of irony.

Screenshot

