This gigantic snowman was built in Penza, Russia in 1966. Whoever built this bad boy wasn't playing around. Hopefully, it stayed put for a long time. It would be incredible to see photos of the building process behind a snowman this large. Now, I feel compelled to try and build a massive snowman this winter.
Gigantic snowman built in Penza, Russia in 1966
