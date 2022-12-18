Here's the story on how Gerry Anderson's Brit TV show UFO (no puppets!) led to the 1970's US sci-fi TV show Space: 1999. The use of interspersed clips from each of the shows to comment on the events is really fun!
The story of how cancelled sci-fi show UFO led to hit series Space: 1999
- COMMENTS
- Gerry Anderson
- Space:1999
- UFO
40 Watt Club in Athens, Georgia, celebrates the 40th anniversary of debut R.E.M. EP Chronic Town
Chronic Town, R.E.M.'s debut EP, turned 40 this year! To celebrate the album's anniversary, the 40 Watt Club in Athens, GA hosted a show on December 14 and invited musician friends/fans to play R.E.M. covers from across the band's oeuvre, including songs from Chronic Town. Guitarist Peter Buck and bassist Mike Mills played with the house… READ THE REST
Sculpting "Thing" from Tim Burton's Wednesday
Sean of Aardnor Studios mainly does miniature gaming and D&D terrain and related project tutorials. But in this video, he decided to step out of his comfort zone and try his… er… hand at sculpting Thing from the Tim Burton Netflix series, Wednesday. He uses armature wire, aluminum foil, oven-drying clay, and a world of… READ THE REST
SNL parodies Trump NFT line
In case you missed it, Donald Trump recently announced a line of self-themed NFTS aimed at his audience of MAGA cultists, boomers, and MAGA cultist boomers. Carla Sinclair (no relation) did a wonderful job of covering the original announcement, so I won't repeat too many of the fundamentals here. Suffice to say that the announcement… READ THE REST
This Microsoft Surface Go is great for people who need their tech compressed
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Computers: can't live with 'em… can't live with 'em (and, to some degree, shouldn't live with 'em). It's become near impossible to do lucrative work without a sturdy processor and trying to… READ THE REST
This iPhone comes at a crazy low price right now
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you're looking to treat either you or your loved ones for the holidays, there are probably few gifts they would really enjoy or need as much as a new phone.… READ THE REST
This Bluetooth speaker makes for a perfect, budget-friendly holiday gift
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Every year, without fail, there are a few outliers on your list of gifts to buy. These may be people you forgot you'd even see over the holidays, the people who… READ THE REST