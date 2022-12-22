Adults buying things for themselves make up quarter of all toy sales

If you've ever watched Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, then you already know that the film's most important message is for one to remain young at heart. Actually, the most important message is to bring a lawyer when heading into a reclusive millionaire's chocolate factory. The second most important message is to purge yourself of all spiritual and psychological maladies before entering said chocolate factory, lest you die an ironic confectionary-related death.

In any event, staying young at heart; that's the key. The world isn't any more insane than it was when you were a kid. Just ask the fine folks of 1478, 1863, and 1944, and they'll let you know that the world has always been on fire. Reality just seems more intense because we're all forced to spend time voting and consuming news. So why not shift your focus back on the things that occupied your mind as a child, and block out the chaos? According to NBC News, millions of adults are doing exactly that, as 1/4th of all toy sales are from adults buying toys for themselves.