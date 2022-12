Carvana was once a top stock for investors but now the online used-car pusher has been voted Yahoo! Finance's Worst Company of the Year after losing 97% of its value in 2022. How did this happen? This CNBC video breaks it down. The schadenfreude is thick on this one. (via Digg)

Also see this 2017 Forbes article: How An Ex-Con Became A Billionaire From Used Cars