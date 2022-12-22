The Apple Review Database

In this day and age, nothing is more rewarding for netgoers like me than stumbling across a holdover from the Old Internet—a hyperspecialized site catering specifically to enthusiasts of a very specific hobby. It's such a breath of fresh air from the massive, all-encompassing giants of the modern Internet, and often makes for hours of entertainment- and such is the case with AppleRankings.com, which ranks every variety of apple based on nine solid criteria. It may sound terribly dry, but all someone has to do is read the wonderfully caustic review of the Newton Pippin to understand that this is a passion project coming from the deepest depths of somebody's soul. It's utterly perfect—just like the SweeTango, apparently.