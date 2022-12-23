Get the coziest night of sleep with this weighted blanket, now 49% off

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

The difference between a good night's sleep and a bad night's sleep is immeasurable. When you toss and turn all night, you just can't operate well the next day. But when you're well-rested, you're a happier and more energetic person. Luckily, there are things you can do to ensure you get quality snooze time — including buying a weighted blanket.

One of the best weighted blankets around is now on sale, too. The Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket typically retails for $99 but is now available for $50. That's a 49% discount, no coupons needed!

But what makes a weighted blanket such a helpful sleep aid? Well, the weight and pressure of this kind of blanket have been used to help people feel more secure and calm, and reduce their stress and anxiety. It soothes you as you prepare to fall asleep. If you've ever used one, it kind of feels like a comforting embrace around you as you rest. The benefits have been demonstrated over and over again: In fact, Healthline reports multiple scientific studies have shown these kinds of blankets truly help people sleep.

This weighted blanket in particular has received rave reviews. The Kathy Ireland brand, for example, was named one of the top 30 most influential brands in the world by License! Global Magazine. It's comfortable, designed to ensure even distribution of weight on the blanket, and is made from high-quality fabric. Plus, it comes in charcoal gray, a color that goes well with any room. It's the perfect affordable purchase!

"Weight is fantastic. Feels like a warm hug while I am sleeping," wrote one verified buyer, while another raved, "I haven't had such a good night's sleep like this in a long time… I am thrilled with this purchase!"

Change the way you sleep and get The Kathy Ireland Weighted Blanket for $50 now.

Prices subject to change.