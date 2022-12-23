Gorgeous "Wednesday"-themed cake

This "Wednesday"-themed cake is amazing—if it tastes even half as good as it looks, whoever gets to eat it is lucky, indeed. This beautiful cake was created by Josué "The Cake Guy" Luciano, who recently posted the photo on his Instagram. He explains the inspiration behind the design:

For Enid's side of the cake I took inspiration from her room, like "a rainbow vomited on it". 💖 For Wednesday's side I took inspiration from her braids and the outfit she wore when she arrived at Nevermore. 🖤

Check out Luciano's Instagram for more stunning creations.