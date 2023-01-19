Artist cuts Jenna Ortega's Wednesday out of a piece of paper and it's incredible (video)

If Edward Scissorhands has any competition in the art department, it's portrait artist Eduardi Tsokolakyan, who snipped an amazing paper cut-out of Jenna Ortega as Wednesday, all while running a silent loop of her famous dance in the background for inspiration.

Below is a 45-second, sped-up version so that we can see his process from beginning to end. Check out his Instagram @eduwoes for more of his cut-outs and other creative portraits.

Front page thumbnail image: Shablon / shutterstock.com

Via Hindustan Times