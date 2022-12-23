Tahoe snow trucked into San Francisco neighborhood for firefighters' competitive holiday decorating contest

In San Francisco, it is a holiday tradition for fire stations to compete to see which crew can create the best Christmas decorations. On Wednesday, the BOE station on 25th Street raised the bar by having Teamsters truck in 15 cubic yards of real Sierra snow from Tahoe to use in their decorations.
Fifteen cubic feet of flakes arrived Wednesday morning as part of the San Francisco Fire Department's holiday decorating contest. The Potrero Hill station, tucked on a quiet block adjacent to U.S. 101 and home to Engine Company No. 37, won the contest last year, in part by including foam-based snow as part of its decorations.
When the station got wind that other San Francisco firehouses entering the contest this year—a total of 10—were planning to include fake snow as part of their decorations, last year's winners decided to up the ante and coordinate a snow delivery of real snow with the Teamsters.