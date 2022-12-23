Tesla's $300 wireless smartphone charger is expensive

I would not expect this $300 wireless Qi charger to play much of a role in Tesla's future, but the company is genuinely sunk if it does. The most excellent thing you can say is that this charging station could be "none more black."

It's not even for their cars, just to charge up your phones and headphones at home!

Inspired by the angular design and metallic styling of Cybertruck, our Wireless Charging Platform provides 15W of fast charging power per device for up to three devices simultaneously. Its sleek design is composed of an aluminum housing, premium alcantara surface and a detachable magnetic stand that allows you to lay the charger flat or at an angle for better viewing. Featuring FreePower® technology, which charges your Qi capable devices such as phones or earbuds placed anywhere on its surface without precise alignment.

I really hope these don't burst into flames, but if they do I am sure Elon will blame the user.

