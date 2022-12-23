Unusual island innkeeper job opens in San Francisco Bay

Here's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right folks. The East Brother Light Station, a historic bed and breakfast located on a picturesque island in the San Francisco Bay off the coast of Point San Pablo, is currently seeking a new innkeeping couple starting in April 2023. These two people do not have to be romantically involved, they just have to be able to work and live together for the two-year commitment.

As innkeeper, you will be responsible for managing all aspects of the B&B, including cooking and serving "high-quality" breakfast and dinner, providing ferry service for guests, and maintaining the cleanliness of the inn. The East Brother Light Station is open four days per week and also offers special event and day use options.

One person will need to hold a Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential NMC boat operator's license due to the island location. Compensation for the role will depend on various factors such as business level, occupancy, and economic conditions, but has trended upwards at around $140,000 with a health plan and modest living quarters. Pets and children are not allowed.

The current innkeepers, Stephanie and Bryan Wesolek, will be available for a two-week training period before you take over operations in late March 2023. If you are interested in applying for this position, please see the fine print on this page from Richmond Mayor Tom Butt.