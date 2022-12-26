Why use a nutcracker when you can build a giant, absurdist contraption to get the job done?

Why use a nutcracker when you can crack nuts open with this giant, absurdist contraption? Joseph from Joseph's machine decided to bring a fantastical illustration of a wacky nut-cracking machine to life. I'd love to see him invite some houseguests over, give them some nuts, and then offer them a go at this machine when they ask for a nutcracker. I think that every home needs to build one of these machines for the holiday season.
- COMMENTS
- tools
- unuseless things
