On Songs Like X, you can find new music that sounds similar to your favorite songs. Simply type in a name of a song you like in the search bar, and you'll be presented with a list of songs that the site deems as similar. I find that the suggestions on this site are much more accurate to my music taste than my youtube or apple music recommendations are. You can make an account and connect it with your Spotify to easily add your new finds to your music library.=