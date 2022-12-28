Bob Ross's paintings didn't paint a whole journey over time, but an AI Bob Ross did

Andrew Yi

Variants of a video have been making their way across the web, showing a flipbook style "collage" of Bob Ross's paintings sequenced into a "timelapse" that traces a river upstream frame by frame. The idea of Bob Ross leaving an Easter Egg for future generations to discover is alas too good to be true. Redditors pounced on the video, and found the original source posted by Miha Mastnak below with the caption: "Bob Ross and his crazy AI painting"