Several years ago in Seoul, Machang Music & Pictures fired up a brand new vinyl record pressing facility to become the country's first full vinyl production operation to crank out records in more than a decade. So how do they make records in South Korea? Surprise! Just like they do everywhere else. But the video above is a wonderful look at that process.
Here's how South Korea makes vinyl records
