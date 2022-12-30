Rapid-fire Tik Tok chain restaurant reviews by Zachariah

If you've lived in the US for any length of time, chances are that you've patronized your local IHOP or Applebee's. There's no shame in it- sometimes a quick, cheap bite is all you're after. However, if you find yourself paralyzed with indecision, you're in luck. A TikToker has compiled a series of lightning-round reviews of popular American chain restaurants, with each opinion delivered in ten seconds or less. I must respectfully disagree with his disparagement of Outback Steakhouse as a staunch defender of the Bloomin' Onion—but I understand it's not to everyone's taste.
