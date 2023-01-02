Start the new year off with this high-performing MacBook Pro

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

After spending the last month of two shopping for gifts for everyone else, what better way to start the New Year than to celebrate it by purchasing something for yourself? Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday have ended, the savings don't have to end.

Tap into the new year and upgrade your tech devices with a high-performing Apple Macbook Pro courtesy of this deal that makes it available at just a fraction of the price. For a limited time, purchase this Apple Macbook Pro 13.3" Intel Core i5 for just $279.99. That's a savings of more than 20% from its MSRP ($349). This promotion ends at 11:50 pm Pacific on January 9.

This 2012 model packs both style and performance. It's powered by a smart dual-core, four-way i5 Intel processor that is fully capable of tackling everything from work demands to streaming sessions. In addition, there's additional processing power in the form of a 2.5GHz turbo-boost up to 3.1GHz. As far as memory needs, it's outfitted with 4GB of RAM and storage capabilities of up to 500GBs.

It can seamlessly connect to other products in Apple's ecosystem via Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi (802.11n). In terms of connection ports, there are two dedicated to USB 3, along with a FireWire 800 port and a MagSafe and Gigabit Ethernet port. The 13.3-inch screen features a 2560 x 1600 Retina display, allowing you to view and stream pictures and videos in the highest quality. For video calls, there's a 720p FaceTime HD camera.

This laptop ships with the macOS Lion operating system and has a 7-hour battery life.

If you want to begin the new year in the right direction, this high-performing laptop will help you achieve that goal. Purchase this refurbished Apple Macbook Pro 13.3" Intel Core i5 4GB 500GB HDD – Silver for $279.99 now through January 9.

Prices subject to change.