There are only two types of detectives in film, and here's a sketch about both of them

Thanks to Rian Johnson and Kenneth Branagh, we're finally getting great detective movies again. Branagh's duology of Agatha Christie adaptations, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, revived the character of Hercule Poirot for a new generation of fans. Johnson found success creating a new character in the genre in Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, in Knives Out and Glass Onion.

However, even though the whodunnit genre is in the midst of a resurgence, that doesn't mean it's the only genre of detective films on the market. Outside of the quirky world of the whodunnit exists the grizzled and gritty detectives that dwell in the brilliant work of directors like David Fincher. In the video linked above, the YouTuber Man Carrying Thing creates a hilarious sketch that distinguishes between the two common detective archetypes.