Watch: Friends out fishing are amazed to find a humongous octopus on their trap

Carla Sinclair

TikTok user Brooke Sattar, aka brookeshirah, shared video (below) of the stunning kraken, er, Northern Giant Pacific Octopus that she and her friends unintentionally caught while out fishing. They expected their heavy trap to be filled with prawns, and were amazed to find this humongous orange guy clinging to the trap instead, according to Outdoors. Finally, after a long three minutes, the shrimp-loving creature must have realized it's newfound trap was empty and swam away. Better luck next time, bub.

@brookesirah

Today's catch caught us! The octopus held on for a bit then let go and swam back down. Coolest signt i've seen! #pacificoctopus

