David Jones (aka Daedalus) was a British scientist and author fascinated by devices purporting to be perpetual motion machines. He even made a few himself. One of them is housed at The Royal Society in London.

As part of Adam Savage's visit to The Society, he got to examine the machine and tried to break down how it might work. It does spin on its own, for years at a time, but then it needs "servicing" by one of the two people entrusted with its secrets.