Mountain Goats fans spot John Darnielle in new Poker Face teaser

Here's the official teaser for a new Peacock show, Poker Face, which streams January 26th. The Peacock YouTube provides this synopsis:

Poker Face is a 10-episode "mystery-of-the-week" series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

I'm sure lots of folks can't wait to tune in because Rian Johnson is directing, or because it stars Natasha Lyonne. Ben Travis of Empire reports:

Between Brick, Knives Out, and Glass Onion, it's pretty clear that Rian Johnson is a dab hand at the whole mystery thing. And while the wait for the third Benoit Blanc film (confirmed as part of Johnson's deal with Netflix for his Knives Out sequels) is sure to feel long, your next whodunnit hit isn't actually that far away – Johnson has teamed up with the incredible Natasha Lyonne to create new series Poker Face, a case-of-the-week detective drama. With several episodes written and directed by Johnson himself (and one helmed by Lyonne), the 10-episode series is about to introduce an all-new Rian Johnson detective: meet Charlie Cale, a sleuth with an uncanny ability to detect when someone is lying to her.

In a Mountain Goats Facebook group I'm in, though, folks are excited about the show because the Goats' lead singer John Darnielle is involved—some super sleuths spotted him in the trailer at the :22 mark. Furthermore, Spin magazine just released an episode of Artist X Artist featuring Bully and John Darnielle, and on the accompanying webpage, Spin reveals that:

Darnielle has written some songs for the new Rian Johnson TV series Poker Face, and will make an on screen appearance.

I can't wait to watch, for all of the above reasons.